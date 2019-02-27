Ex-Gibbons Associate's Sex Bias Claims Sent To Arbitration

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A former Gibbons PC associate accusing the firm of gender discrimination must hash it out with her onetime employer in arbitration, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Wednesday, finding that the lawyer was "well-positioned" to understand exactly what she was signing when she entered into the arbitration agreement at the time of her hiring. Ex-Gibbons attorney Jennifer Seme had alleged in her suit that she was paid less and was less likely to be promoted during her eight years at Gibbons's Philadelphia office because of its culture of favoring her male colleagues. She also said she was wrongfully terminated in July 2018...

