Medical Device Co. Gets Access To $20M In Bankruptcy Loans

Law360, Wilmington (June 26, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Durable medical device maker Joerns Healthcare LLC received court approval Wednesday in Delaware to access a quarter of an $80 million debtor-in-possession financing package to help fund its trip through bankruptcy and give it a cash cushion once it exits Chapter 11. During a first-day hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Philip M. Abelson of White & Case LLP said the two-part financing package will not only provide liquidity during the bankruptcy case but will also provide cash flow for five years after its proposed debt-for-equity swap is confirmed by the court. "It's not just a short-term facility that will be used...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS