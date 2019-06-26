Ex-CKR Law Marketer Alleges Sexually Hostile Workplace

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 10:33 PM EDT) -- The former marketing director for CKR Law LLP was "repeatedly subjected to a sexually hostile work environment," and was fired after she caught her assistant kissing a managing partner at the firm, according to a suit filed Wednesday in New York state court. Catherine Acosta alleges she was fired from her position as CKR's marketing director in January after a series of inappropriate workplace incidents involving the firm's New York City office. A CKR attorney allegedly contacted Acosta after work hours seeking to "chat," commenting on her appearance, and asking "if she had any less professional pictures to share." Other attorneys...

