Cos. Are Ignoring Claims — Legal Finance Could Change That

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Chief financial officers say legal finance provides a solution for shrinking your company’s legal spending while also empowering them to pursue valuable claims that would otherwise be left on the table, according to a survey released Thursday by a litigation funder. The report from Burford Capital found that a 63% majority of polled finance professionals said their companies have opted to abandon claims valued in the millions rather than pay the legal expenses to pursue them. This was especially true at large companies with $10 billion or more in annual revenue, where 73.3% of respondents said they chose to abandon the claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS