Underwriter Too Late With Cracked Building Claim

Law360, London (June 27, 2019, 1:52 PM BST) -- A London judge ruled Thursday that a major U.K. underwriter can't collect £626,000 ($796,000) from a surveyor over a botched inspection because it has missed its deadline to sue over problems at an apartment building. Sitting as a judge in the High Court, Alexander Nissen QC said U.K. Insurance Ltd. waited too long to sue Construction Auditing Services Ltd. over a construction flaw that led to cracking. The judge said that the underwriter knew that there were concerns about the structure by June 2013 and that it didn't need to conduct a second review, completed two years later, to realize that it might have a claim....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS