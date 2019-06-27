Qatari Bank Wins $250M Ruling In Eritrean Loan Row

Law360, London (June 27, 2019, 3:51 PM BST) -- Qatar National Bank can recover $250 million from Eritrea over an unpaid loan after a London judge ruled Thursday that a widely anticipated appellate ruling on how to properly serve countries wouldn't apply to the case. Deputy Master Francesca Kaye granted the lender's summary judgment application but delayed its enforcement until after the country's embassy had been given a chance to respond. The decision is something of a reversal for the court, which last month held off making a decision in the case until after the Court of Appeal clarified whether English courts could dispense with normal service requirements on foreign...

