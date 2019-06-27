ESMA Backs Bans On Risky Products By National Watchdogs

Law360, London (June 27, 2019, 5:15 PM BST) -- Europe’s securities watchdog has approved bans and restrictions on speculative derivatives products proposed by national regulators in six European Union states, conceding that the rules are justified and proportionate to safeguard the bloc’s retail investors. The European Securities and Markets Authority agreed Wednesday that national watchdogs in Germany, Bulgaria, Denmark, Latvia and Greece can permanently ban online trading platforms from selling binary options to less-experienced retail investors. ESMA also said that regulators can permanently restrict companies from selling contracts for differences to retail investors in Spain, Latvia and Greece so that investors cannot lose more money than they put in. The national...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS