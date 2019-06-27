Ex-Owner Of Screw Maker Gets 2 Years For Bribery Scam

Law360, London (June 27, 2019, 9:01 PM BST) -- The former owner of a British manufacturing company has been sentenced to two years in jail and ordered to pay £4.5 million ($5.7 million) after pleading guilty to a six-year bribery scheme, the Serious Fraud Office said Thursday. Carole Ann Hodson, 63, was sentenced at Walsall Magistrates’ Court over a bribery scheme she operated between 2011 and 2016, to secure £12 million worth of contracts for ALCA Fasteners Ltd., a screw-making company she owned at the time. Hodson, who was the managing director and majority owner, funneled nearly £300,000 in bribes to a Norwegian purchasing manager employed by the Germany-headquartered Würth...

