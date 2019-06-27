2 Firms Steer Bracco's $450M Diagnostic Imaging Biz Buy

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Italy's Bracco Imaging SpA, a manufacturer of agents and tracers used in diagnostic imaging, said Thursday it will pay $450 million to take over molecular imaging diagnostics business Blue Earth Diagnostics, with Greenberg Traurig and the Santa Maria Law Firm steering the buyer. Bracco said it will buy Blue Earth from parent company Syncona, a health care and life sciences investor. According to Bracco, the deal for Blue Earth adds a company specializing in imaging agents used in PET scans, especially those used to detect prostate cancer. "Blue Earth Diagnostics' innovative products and pipeline will significantly enhance Bracco Imaging's portfolio in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS