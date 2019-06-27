Kirkland Reps Warburg Pincus On $4.25B China, Asia Fund

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 12:16 PM EDT) -- Warburg Pincus on Thursday said a new China and Southeast Asia-focused fund snapped up $4.25 billion in commitments as the Kirkland & Ellis LLP-led private equity giant looks to build off a $14.8 billion global fund that closed late last year. According to the firm, Warburg Pincus China-Southeast Asia II LP will be used toward growth investments in the region, focusing on opportunities in the consumer, health care, real estate, financial services, technology, media and telecommunications sectors. CSA II well exceeded its $3.5 billion target and hit its hard cap, taking in commitments from new and returning investors, including pension funds,...

