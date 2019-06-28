GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT) -- A former Equifax executive was sentenced for cashing in stock options in the fallout of the company's massive data breach, LGBTQ workers told the U.S. Supreme Court that Title VII protects them, and a report found that hourly rates are still popular among in-house departments. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ The Supreme Court Term in Review A new associate justice. A growing number of dissents. Tough talk on overturning precedent. Unusual lineups in 5-4 rulings. This term left court watchers wondering: "What's next?" With every new justice, it's a "different court,"...

