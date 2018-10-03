Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Supreme Court Says It Can't Police Partisan Gerrymandering

Law360, Washington (June 27, 2019, 10:37 AM EDT) -- A divided U.S. Supreme Court held Thursday that partisan gerrymandering is "beyond the reach of the federal courts," a major loss for election reformers who had long hoped to curb the practice.

Writing for a 5-4 conservative majority, Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. said that there is no "judicially discernible and manageable" test to measure partisan gerrymandering claims, saying that the practice has been around since the founding of the country.

"To hold that legislators cannot take partisan interests into account when drawing district lines would essentially countermand the framers' decision to entrust districting to political entities," Justice Roberts said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

October 3, 2018

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

December 6, 2018

Law Firms

Government Agencies