Supreme Court Says It Can't Police Partisan Gerrymandering

Law360, Washington (June 27, 2019, 10:37 AM EDT) -- A divided U.S. Supreme Court held Thursday that partisan gerrymandering is "beyond the reach of the federal courts," a major loss for election reformers who had long hoped to curb the practice. Writing for a 5-4 conservative majority, Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. said that there is no "judicially discernible and manageable" test to measure partisan gerrymandering claims, saying that the practice has been around since the founding of the country. "To hold that legislators cannot take partisan interests into account when drawing district lines would essentially countermand the framers' decision to entrust districting to political entities," Justice Roberts said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS