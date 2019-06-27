Pa. Panel Trims PUC Suit Over Unspent Development Funds

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania's Public Utility Commission can't sue a Philadelphia nonprofit for breach of fiduciary duty over unspent development funds, but it can move ahead with a breach of contract claim, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania ruled Thursday. The PUC claimed that the Delaware Valley Regional Economic Development Fund had violated its fiduciary duty by failing to distribute the $21 million in electric ratepayer dollars it had gotten through a 1998 settlement. But in the court's opinion, Judge P. Kevin Brobson wrote that the commission actually was claiming that the fund had violated the settlement, and those claims were barred by the "gist of the...

