UK Watchdog Raids Suspected Data Farms Targeting Insurers

Law360, London (June 27, 2019, 7:23 PM BST) -- The U.K.’s data regulator said Thursday that it has raided two addresses in the North of England as part of an ongoing investigation into the illegal gathering and selling of personal data for potential personal injury claims. The Information Commissioner’s Office said that its enforcement team searched two addresses in Liverpool as part of the probe. The businesses are suspected of farming high volumes of data in a practice known as blagging or vishing, where a perpetrator poses as a policy holder and calls up insurance companies to obtain private, personal and financial information. “Today’s searches will fire a warning shot...

