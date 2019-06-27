US Charges Ex-Venezuela Officials With Laundering Bribes

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The former head of Venezuela's state-controlled electricity company and another ex-company officer were charged Thursday with laundering millions of dollars they allegedly received as bribes in exchange for awarding work to U.S.-based companies, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Luis Alfredo Motta Dominguez and Eustiquio Jose Lugo Gomez were charged with seven counts of money laundering and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to the DOJ. The indictment was returned by a federal grand jury in Miami three days after two other businessmen pled guilty to conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act for their roles in...

