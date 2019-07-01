Recycler, Tax Adviser Extend Deal Talks in Negligence Suit

Law360, London (July 1, 2019, 2:26 PM BST) -- A judge has granted an extension for settlement talks in a lawsuit brought by a recycling company against its accountants over allegedly recommended investments it made that were later targeted by U.K. tax authorities. High Court Master Karen Shuman noted that the warring sides agreed to prolong a stay to the litigation — which had been scheduled to end in mid-June — for another two months. Master Shuman extended the stay in her Wednesday order to Aug. 14, “during which period the parties will continue to attempt to settle the matter or to narrow the issues.” Plastic bag recycler J&A Young...

