Developers Fling Fraud Claims After Castle Plan Crumbles

Law360, London (June 28, 2019, 6:10 PM BST) -- A husband and wife denied defrauding a British businessman out of more than £150,000 ($190,000) allegedly paid out to redevelop a hotel and buy two castles in Scotland, telling a London judge their former business partner is a fraudster who failed to live up to his end of the bargain. Silva and Jashmir Car Michael told London's High Court that Thomas Day and his mother, who was not named, failed to honor pledges to split the costs of purchasing a derelict hotel in Wales. The Car Michaels also accused Day of "disappearing during midst of this transactions," torpedoing plans to buy...

