Orchids Creditors Want Limit On Houlihan Fees In Del. Ch. 11

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The unsecured creditors committee in Orchids Paper Products Co.'s Chapter 11 told a Delaware bankruptcy court on Thursday it might seek to claw back money paid out to Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc., if the investment bank ends up receiving much more than the committee's own lawyers. In Thursday's reservation of rights, the committee said it appears all but certain that Orchids will burn up its $4 million debtor-in-possession loan without having the money to pay all the professionals who typically bill a debtor's estate for their services, like the committee's lawyers. Nonetheless, the committee said, financial adviser Houlihan Lokey billed the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS