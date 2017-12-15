Fired Ex-Hospital Worker's Pregnancy Bias Suit Trimmed

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Thursday that the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia didn't illegally fire an orthopedic technician because she was pregnant, but that it still must face her claim it didn't do enough to ensure she was able to take timely lunch breaks. U.S. District Judge Jan DuBois issued a mixed ruling that granted the Children's Hospital's request for summary judgment over claims by former employee Rachel Jones alleging she was unlawfully terminated because she was pregnant and asked for pregnancy-related accommodations. But the judge allowed Jones' claim that the hospital refused to accommodate her pregnancy-related morning sickness by making...

