Fox Corp. Drafts Sports Division's GC As New Legal Head

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Fox Corp. tapped Fox Sports' general counsel and a longtime company executive as its next top lawyer on Thursday, a day after the Fox veteran who had been leading its legal department resigned. In addition to her new role as executive vice president and corporate general counsel at Fox Corp., Claudia Teran will stay on as general counsel at Fox Sports, the company said. She replaces Rita Tuzon, who on Wednesday announced her plans to step down as executive vice president and corporate general counsel at Fox Corp., which formed in March after a $71.3 billion deal with The Walt Disney...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS