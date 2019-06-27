Breaking Down The Vote: High Court Term In Review

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A new junior justice. A growing number of dissents. Tough talk on overturning precedent. Unusual lineups in 5-4 rulings. This term left court watchers wondering: “What’s next?” With every new justice, it’s a “different court,” Justice Byron White famously quipped. The U.S. Supreme Court this term was finding its footing without its longtime swing justice, Anthony Kennedy, and getting to know its newest member: Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Still, the Supreme Court did find opportunities for common ground, ruling 8-0 or 9-0 in 25 cases this term out of the 66 cases that resulted in a signed opinion, a roughly similar proportion...

