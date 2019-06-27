FDIC Streamlining Big-Bank Oversight With New Unit Launch

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Thursday that it is combining its supervision and resolution functions for bigger, more complex banks into a new unit within the agency, a reorganization that could yield efficiencies for both the regulator and the industry. The FDIC said the new Division of Complex Institution Supervision and Resolution, or CISR, will take on oversight of banks that have more than $100 billion in assets but don’t have the agency as their primary federal regulator, such as national banks and state member banks. CISR will also handle resolution planning and execution for these financial institutions, the agency...

