Mortgage Co. Can't Escape Ex-Workers' Sex Harassment Suit

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge on Thursday denied a mortgage lender's bid to escape a sexual harassment suit from two female former junior loan officers who claim they were told to wear skimpy clothing and that one of them was asked to perform sexual favors so her career could advance. U.S. District Judge Deborah K. Chasanow denied Fidelity Direct Mortgage LLC’s motion to dismiss former workers Crystal Brannam and Giuliana Giblin’s suit, which claims the company flouted the Maryland Wage Payment and Collection Law and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, and also that they were constructively discharged. While Fidelity Direct...

