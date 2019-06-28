Medtronic Insulin Pumps Yanked For Possible Hacking Threat

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Medtronic is pulling certain insulin pumps off the market because of cybersecurity vulnerabilities that could allow third parties to change settings, with thousands of patients potentially affected, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The medical device maker is recalling nearly a dozen Medtronic MiniMed models based on concerns that outside individuals could connect to the pumps wirelessly and control insulin delivery, according to the FDA. Insulin pumps are used by diabetic individuals who need insulin throughout the day to control their blood glucose levels. The computerized devices generally take the place of regular insulin shots, the FDA explained on Thursday....

