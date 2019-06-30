Mistaken Identity: ID Barriers Plague Nonbinary, Trans People

By RJ Vogt |

Attorney Charlie Arrowood uses gender-neutral pronouns but can't get a passport with a gender-neutral marker, an example of how legal systems often force trans and nonbinary people to carry inaccurate IDs. (Kevin Penton | Law360)



Charlie Arrowood can’t get a driver’s license that matches their birth certificate, and Kayla Gore can’t get a birth certificate that matches her driver’s license. Dana Zzyym can’t get a passport that matches their driver’s license, and Jennifer Barnes-Balenciaga can’t get a driver’s license that matches her passport.



Welcome to the patchwork world of identity documents for trans and nonbinary people, whose gender identities are different from those typically associated with their assigned sex at birth.For trans people, that difference can mean someone assigned female at birth identifying as male, or vice versa; nonbinary people don't identify as one or the other.Comprising an estimated 1.4 million people across the country, members of these groups must secure court orders, proof of expensive surgeries and notarized affidavits in order to bring their legal genders in line with their self-identified ones.Changing names can require publication in local press and a public hearing, burdens that nontrans people who change names for marriage purposes do not carry.And though jurisdictions in places like New York City and California have enacted policies to make things simpler or even just accessible, other jurisdictions — like New York state, a swath of southern and Midwestern states and the federal government — haven’t kept up.It all amounts to a crisis in which only 11% of trans and nonbinary people report having all their legal IDs match their preferred identity, according to U.S. Trangender Survey results released in December 2016. By contrast, 68% report having no IDs that matched their preferred name and gender.The resulting mismatches put people directly in harm’s way. Roughly a third of those who have shown ID with a name or gender that did not match their presentation report being “verbally harassed, denied benefits or service, asked to leave, or assaulted.”Charlie Arrowood, who uses the gender-neutral pronoun “they,” was assigned female at birth but “always felt like neither ‘girl’ nor ‘boy’ clicked.” They have confronted the challenges of getting IDs to match their nonbinary identity through their work as Transcend Legal’s director of name and gender recognition, as well as on a personal level.In a May 15 amicus brief to support Dana Zzyym, a fellow nonbinary person who has been fighting the U.S. government for nearly five years to get a passport that identifies their sex as “X,” Arrowood detailed how using an ID that says “F” can lead to problems for someone who, after surgery and hormone therapy, does not “look female.""But I was never transitioning 'towards male,' just away from female," Arrowood said, going on to recount one episode in which airport security made a scene after misgendering them. “Having documents that do not reflect who I am causes me distress every day."A gender-neutral option is offered by at least 10 other countries and recognized by the international body governing passport documents, yet the U.S. has argued in court filings that a nonbinary designation is unreliable due to unclear medical consensus on “what it means, biologically ... to have a sex other than male or female.”Arrowood, however, said that medical consensus shouldn’t be required for people to assert their own identity.“My driver’s license says male, my birth certificate says 'X,' my passport and Social Security say female,” Arrowood said. “And none of it matters ... except to me.”Arli Christian, the National Center for Transgender Equality’s state policy director and someone who also uses gender-neutral pronouns, agreed that the most “reliable, accurate source” on gender identity is the individual in question.“But trans folks did not write the laws,” they said, citing the gender nonconforming community’s slim representation in legislatures past and present. “So when you go to change your identity, you have to jump through all these hoops.”

A Burdensome Process



Arrowood is relatively fortunate to live in New York City, which began allowing nonbinary people to change their birth certificate gender markers to “X” in January.



Jennifer Barnes-Balenciaga, a trans woman, said she was blocked from getting the correct marker on her Georgia driver's license due to lack of confirmation surgery.



Kayla Gore is one of several trans people suing Tennessee for the right to amend their birth certificates.

Even that policy, which New York state has yet to enact for driver’s licenses, comes with a caveat: Arrowood said they had to get a notarized affidavit, a burden that could prevent others with fewer resources from pursuing an accurate ID.“I kind of meandered through the process, and it was helpful that I understood legalese,” Arrowood said. “But we get people coming at it with no experience whatsoever. ... If you don’t know where to start, you’re in trouble.”Procedural hurdles impede access to more than just nonbinary markers. For example, just swapping the letter "M" for the letter "F" on a driver’s license, in at least nine states, requires proof of surgery, a court order or an amended birth certificate.In Georgia, where Jennifer Barnes-Balenciaga lives and works as the LGBTQ liaison for the state’s only elected queer representative, Park Cannon, such requirements proved to be insurmountableShe had a doctor’s letter as well as her passport, which the U.S. State Department had let her change to an "F" marker, when she went to her local Department of Motor Vehicles office to correct her license.Nevertheless, the teller rejected her application because her doctor's note did not mention “sexual reassignment surgery” — or as Barnes-Balenciaga called it, “confirmation surgery.”“It’s at the discretion of the teller at the DMV whether they change the gender marker or not,” she told Law360. “That is seriously one of the major reasons why I’m ready to leave Atlanta.”Name changes, too, can present undue challenges for trans and nonbinary people. Both Georgia and New York required Barnes-Balenciaga and Arrowood to publish notice of their name changes in a local newspaper. In Tennessee, where Kayla Gore works as the southern regional organizer at Transgender Law Center, name changes are so confusing that a class she used to teach on the process “would always be full.”That state doesn’t require publication, but its forms are not always clear about which name one is supposed to list. Gore said courthouses typically hold name change hearings just one day a week, a problem for those with children or strict work schedules. Plus, she estimated court costs are nearly $160, not counting extra charges for copies of the official judgment.Pro bono programs and advocacy groups like Transgender Law Center help many navigate the maze of bureaucracy. But even those who manage to correct their name and gender on most documents can't always achieve a uniform legal identity. Gore, for example, is blocked from updating her birth certificate because Tennessee law bars such changes unless there is proof a person's sex was mistakenly recorded at the time of birth.Gore sued the state in April along with several other trans people, alleging the policy “effectively deprives transgender persons born in Tennessee access to birth certificates they can use.”At one job, she presented as herself but indicated male on tax forms because she had been required to turn in a copy of her birth certificate. An employee pointed out the discrepancy between her tax form and her appearance.“There was a shift in emotions, a shift in vibe,” she told Law360. “I was hired to work in the front as a cashier, but after that conversation, it was recommended that I work in the back of the store.”Tennessee representatives did not respond to requests for comment. In court, the state has argued that its law does not discriminate against transgender people because nontrans people, known as cisgender, are similarly blocked from changing their birth certificates.Tennessee's June 17 memo urging the court to dismiss the case also claimed that the documents must reflect history, not necessarily identity.“[Allowing] plaintiffs to amend their birth certificates to reflect their current gender identities — when there is no evidence that their biological sex, as determined by the appearance of external genitalia, was incorrectly recorded at the time of birth — would undermine the state’s legitimate interests in maintaining accurate records,” the state said.

The Fight Continues

Although states like Tennessee are fighting change, others have accepted that some old ways of doing things need updating. Kansas, for example, agreed in June to allow transgender people to correct their birth certificate gender markers, following similar decisions by Idaho and Puerto Rico.



Click to view interactive version

There’s very little consistency. And it’s really nobody’s business.











Arli Christian State policy director,

National Center for Transgender Equality

