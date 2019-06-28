Pa. Justices To Probe Hospital Staffer's Whistleblower Suit

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed Thursday to hear an appeal of a ruling finding that a former Lehigh Valley Health Network Inc. manager did not need to exhaust potential remedies under the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act before moving ahead with whistleblower claims related to alleged discrimination by a supervisor. The justices agreed to take up the appeal following a December ruling by the state’s Superior Court reviving a whistleblower suit from Karen Harrison, a former quality manager with the health network, despite the fact that she’d failed to pursue her claims through processes laid out in the PHRA. The court said...

