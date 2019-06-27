Indian Man Charged With Drug Smuggling, Money Laundering

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania grand jury has indicted a Mumbai, India-based businessman on charges of smuggling drugs into the United States and laundering money, the U.S. attorney's office in Pittsburgh announced Thursday. The eight-count indictment unsealed Thursday said Jeetendra Harish Belani, also known as Jeetu, 36, conspired through his drug distribution company, LeeHPL Ventures, to illegally import various drugs that are normally available only with prescriptions and then had his U.S. co-conspirators send money to accounts he controlled overseas, according to the announcement. "To evade detection by United States Customs and Border Protection officials, Belani and his co-conspirators also allegedly used false customs...

