When Firms Can't Access Their Financial Advisers' Tech Tools

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 1:42 PM EDT) -- These appear to be booming times for the independent broker-dealer world. Seemingly continual press coverage touts more and more financial advisers moving to the independent space. A number of factors have been suggested as fueling the movement, including entrepreneurship and more flexibility to serve clients and structure one’s business operations. Independent financial advisers often have more flexibility in terms of the tools they use to manage their business, especially with technology. They may use their own hardware and applications to manage their business. This presents unique challenges and risks to the firms with which they are associated. Specifically, software applications known...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS