Spectra Tells Chancery Bad-Faith Claims Not Supported

Law360, Georgetown, Del. (June 27, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Spectra Energy Partners DE GP LP told a Delaware Chancery Court judge on Thursday that a derivative action against the company should be tossed because the suing unitholder didn't adequately show it acted in bad faith when approving a transaction that extinguished the unitholder's earlier claims over a pipeline transaction. During oral argument in Georgetown, Spectra attorney Noelle M. Reed of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP said a conflicts committee of the company's board considered the input of its financial and legal advisers as well as experts retained by unitholder Paul Morris before approving a roll-up transaction through which...

