Subpoenas Against 3 Banks Boost DOJ’s China Initiative

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 2:05 PM EDT) -- On March 18, 2019, Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia issued an opinion ordering three Chinese banks to comply with subpoenas in the investigation of a now-defunct Hong Kong-based front company for facilitating transactions on behalf of a North Korean entity, in violation of international sanctions. A redacted version of the opinion was unsealed on April 30, 2019, revealing the first instance of a U.S. court ordering Chinese banks to comply with subpoenas in a sanctions investigation. Howell’s opinion marks a key milestone that will support the U.S. Department of Justice’s...

