Wyden Warns Trump Not To Index Capital Gains To Inflation

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The leading Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee warned President Donald Trump’s administration Thursday against unilaterally indexing capital gains to inflation, saying such a move would be illegal. Claiming in an announcement that the motivation for the president’s move would be to enrich himself and his political allies, the committee's ranking member, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., warned the administration against acting without Congress. “It would be outrageous to circumvent Congress to again cut the capital gains rate by indexing it to inflation,” Wyden said, citing reports from Bloomberg that outlined a potential action from Trump. Bloomberg reported Thursday that the White...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS