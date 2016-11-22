Gov't Triumphs Over Atty's Suit Challenging PACER Fees

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Yes, the federal government must provide free access to court opinions, but it is also free to decide what filings constitute an opinion, a Florida federal judge ruled Thursday, siding with the government in an attorney's suit challenging PACER fees. Florida attorney Theodore D'Apuzzo has been sparring with the government since 2016 over the Public Access to Court Electronic Records system that leaves it to federal judges to decide whether documents be designated free "judicial opinions" or other filings requiring payment. Allowing judges to decide has resulted in inconsistencies and users being forced to shell out for access to documents that...

