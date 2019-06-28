Ill. Panel Affirms Mayer Brown's $5M Kickback Recovery

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appeals court on Thursday affirmed the recovery of roughly $5 million in damages by Mayer Brown LLP and its insurer for a former firm executive's billing and kickback scheme. The firm's former chief information officer, David Tresch, failed to show evidence that the lawsuit was time-barred, the third division of the Appellate Court of Illinois, First District said in an unpublished decision. The court held Tresch was estopped by his guilty plea in the criminal case over the fraud from challenging the amount of damages claimed by Mayer Brown and Federal Insurance Co. "The issue of the damage...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS