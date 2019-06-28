Macquarie Gets €19M Windfall In Turbine Fees Row

Law360, London (June 28, 2019, 12:30 PM BST) -- A German wind developer must pay approximately €19 million ($21.6 million) after a London judge said on Friday the company had to cover fees charged by the investment banking arm of Macquarie Group, regardless of whether it had finished fundraising for the project. High Court Judge Christopher Butcher said Nordsee Offshore Meg 1 GmbH had pledged to pay Macquarie Capital Europe Ltd. for raising money for an offshore wind farm in the North Sea, even though the energy company had failed to find investors for the project. Meg 1, the German wind company, had argued that the project eventually closed on financial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS