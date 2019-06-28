Switzerland To Block Swiss Share Trading In EU Markets

Law360, London (June 28, 2019, 11:45 AM BST) -- The Swiss government will block European Union exchanges from trading Swiss shares starting on Monday after the two sides failed to finalize a political agreement on bilateral ties, including access to stock markets. The Swiss ministry is acting after the European Commission, whose Brussels headquarters is pictured, decided not to extend a stock-market equivalence regime. (AP) The Swiss finance ministry said Thursday it is activating plans that will prohibit EU stock exchanges, including those based in London, from trading Swiss shares after the European Commission decided not to extend a stock-market equivalence regime that expires on June 30. Under the EU's revised...

