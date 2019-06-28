Ex-Accident Claims Exec Fined Over £1.4M Data Scam

Law360, London (June 28, 2019, 3:56 PM BST) -- A former company director convicted of illegally obtaining people’s personal data and selling it to lawyers chasing personal injury claims has been fined £1,050 ($1,332) for the data scam that is believed to have raked in £1.4 million, the U.K.’s information watchdog said Friday. David Cullen, managing director of No1 Accident Claims Ltd., was fined for breaches of data protection, issued with a confiscation order and disqualified from being a company director for five years at a sentencing hearing at Manchester Crown Court. The Information Commissioner’s Office said it believed Cullen had profited by £1.434 million from his illegal activities. But...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS