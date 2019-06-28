Barclays, PCP Capital Tussle Over Docs In Civil Fraud Suit

Law360, London (June 28, 2019, 8:06 PM BST) -- A private equity firm that claims Barclays defrauded it at the height of the financial crisis scored a win on Friday after a judge ordered the bank to search for the same breadth of materials that surfaced in parallel criminal proceedings tied to its 2008 capital raising. Judge Robin Knowles said Barclays will need to undertake an additional search on its systems for new names and date ranges after PCP Capital raised "serious concerns" over the disclosure of documents that have been carried out to date in the commercial claim. PCP, which is suing the bank for up to £1 billion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS