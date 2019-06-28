Jones Day Guides Aurelius' €330M Packaging Biz Deal

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm Aurelius said Friday it has agreed to sell its fiber-based packaging business to funds affiliated with Centerbridge Partners in a deal advised by Jones Day that carries an enterprise value of €330 million ($375.8 million). Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA said it will sell its subsidiary Solidus Solutions, which provides packaging for food, beverages, horticulture and industrial applications, to Centerbridge Partners LP. Solidus is a sustainable packaging company that uses recycled materials to create fibre-based packaging that is water resistant, which allows for food such as fish and meat, as well as other products, to be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS