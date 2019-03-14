Justices To Weigh Tax-Free Donations To Religious Schools

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday said it will hear a challenge to a Montana Department of Revenue rule that prohibits the grant of a tax credit for donations to scholarship funds when the money is given to religious institutions. Parents asked the Supreme Court to consider whether the invalidation of the Montana program violated the freedom of religion and equal protection clauses of the U.S. Constitution. (AP) The justices agreed to take up the case from a group of parents who had filed their cert petition in March. The high court should reconsider a Montana high court decision banning dollar-for-dollar...

