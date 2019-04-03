Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

High Court Will Weigh Dispute Over Bank’s $4M Tax Refund

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 1:33 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to review a suit over whether a folded Colorado bank should receive a $4.1 million tax refund in a dispute with its bankrupt parent company.

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Friday to review a suit over whether it is United Western Bank in Colorado, or its bankrupt parent company, that is entitled to a $4.1 million tax refund. (AP) The trustee for United Western Bancorp Inc., which is currently in Chapter 7, petitioned the Supreme Court in April in a bid to overturn district and circuit court decisions that found that United Western Bank was entitled to the...

Case Information

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

3422 Bankruptcy Appeals Rule 28 USC 158

Date Filed

April 3, 2019

