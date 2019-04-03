High Court Will Weigh Dispute Over Bank’s $4M Tax Refund

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 1:33 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to review a suit over whether a folded Colorado bank should receive a $4.1 million tax refund in a dispute with its bankrupt parent company. The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Friday to review a suit over whether it is United Western Bank in Colorado, or its bankrupt parent company, that is entitled to a $4.1 million tax refund. (AP) The trustee for United Western Bancorp Inc., which is currently in Chapter 7, petitioned the Supreme Court in April in a bid to overturn district and circuit court decisions that found that United Western Bank was entitled to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS