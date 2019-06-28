EPA Chemical Risk Evaluations Draw Criticism From Enviros

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday said a flame retardant and solvent that were identified for a priority risk analysis under recent changes to federal law do not, in large part, pose unreasonable risks to humans or the environment, prompting immediate criticism from environmentalists. In draft risk assessments now open for public comment, the EPA said flame retardant cyclic aliphatic bromide cluster, also known as HBCD, does not pose an unreasonable risk to the general population, consumers, workers, or the environment. The agency also said 1,4-dioxane does not pose an unreasonable risk to the environment, but can pose an unreasonable...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS