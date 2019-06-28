US Steel To Pay $2.7M In Deal Over Pa. Coal Plant Emissions

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- U.S. Steel Corp. will pay $2.7 million and make $200 million in improvements to reduce emissions at its Clairton Coke Works in Pennsylvania, under a proposed settlement announced by the Allegheny County Health Department on Friday. The settlement would end several enforcement orders the county had filed against U.S. Steel since June 2018 over excessive sulfur and fine particle emissions from the coke works, which purify coal into coke used in steelmaking, and would steer $2.5 million of the settlement into a community benefits fund for the environment and the communities surrounding the plant, according to the draft put out for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS