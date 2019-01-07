Meet The 5th Circ. Judges Weighing The ACA's Future

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Highly suspenseful litigation over the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act is being made all the more dramatic by the composition of a Fifth Circuit panel that appears to have multiple swing votes who could rescue or raze the landmark law. At oral arguments in New Orleans on Tuesday, the three-judge panel will mull a district court’s ruling that the ACA’s individual mandate to carry health insurance became unconstitutional when its tax penalty vanished and that the entire law — which provides free or lower-cost health insurance to roughly 20 million Americans — must therefore fall. With one left-leaning judge and...

