Limited Deference Owed USPTO After High Court Kisor Ruling

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT) -- In a highly anticipated decision affecting administrative law, the U.S. Supreme Court in Kisor v. Wilkie declined to overrule a long-standing doctrine, from Auer v. Robins, known as Auer deference, in which courts defer to an agency's interpretations of its own regulations. The case had the potential to greatly impact all aspects of patent law before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, e.g., prosecution, reexamination and inter partes review. Leading up to the decision, many commentators forecasted that the Supreme Court was likely to overturn Auer, claiming that doing so “would call into question the core legal foundations of the administrative...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS