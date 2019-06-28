Where The Taxpayer First Act Falls Short Of Its Goals

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 3:43 PM EDT) -- The Taxpayer First Act of 2019[1] has passed both chambers of Congress and will likely soon be signed into law by the president. The bill has a wide range of provisions affecting and modernizing the Internal Revenue Service. One provision widely hailed as a significant improvement is the establishment of the Internal Revenue Service Independent Office of Appeals, headed by a chief of appeals. The bill does provide some concrete improvements in codifying the appeals function, but in other ways the law’s goals are more aspirational than mandatory. Right of Appeal Substantively, the TFA provides that the appeal process is a right...

