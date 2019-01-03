Thomas Says High Court's Abortion Decrees 'Out Of Control'

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Justice Clarence Thomas on Friday delivered a fresh broadside against the U.S. Supreme Court's decisions protecting access to abortion, saying they have "spiraled out of control" and drastically curtailed state oversight of abortions. The justice's diatribe came as the Supreme Court refused to examine an Alabama law that restricted second trimester abortions and was grudgingly struck down by the Eleventh Circuit. Although Justice Thomas agreed with the refusal, he also said the U.S. Constitution shouldn't stop states from prohibiting the "dismemberment abortions" that Alabama sought to ban. "This case serves as a stark reminder that our abortion jurisprudence has spiraled out...

