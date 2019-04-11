Gregory Craig Preps For Trial Tightrope In Foreign Agent Case

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A BigLaw attorney facing a trial over accusations he lied to federal officials about foreign lobbying must navigate a fine line as he defends his statements as true while avoiding the appearance that he wants a pass for pulling the wool over the eyes of the U.S. Department of Justice. With former Skadden partner Gregory Craig arguing that federal law imposed on him no clear duty to be fully forthcoming with national security officials, experts say he runs the risk of a backlash at trial, which is currently slated to begin in August. "I predict we'll see an honest attempt by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS