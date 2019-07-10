Buyers' Immunity Under Employment Law Is A Myth

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 11:33 AM EDT) -- Asset purchases of businesses is a steadily increasing commercial practice. There were 5,185 such business transactions in 2018, according to Standard & Poor's reports, while 2019 is on pace for more with 5,254 projected based on the deals done through late June. For that many deals, it is time to start paying closer attention to the employment law liabilities that buyers may inherit. Asset purchasers disclaim liability on claims against their sellers. While shedding those liabilities is intrinsic to the structure of every asset purchase, statutory employment laws impose an oft-overlooked limitation on that disclaimer. This is not new: It began...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS