The Biggest Criminal Cases Against Lawyers: Midyear Review

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Being publicly recognized can be a nice thing. But in the first half of the year, some big-name lawyers made the sort of headlines they’d rather not read. Among the prominent lawyers hit with criminal charges in the first six months of 2019 were a celebrated Willkie deal maker ensnared in the college admissions scandal, a Los Angeles attorney facing federal charges on two coasts, and a former White House counsel accused of lying to the U.S. Department of Justice. Here’s a primer on the three biggest lawyer criminal cases of the year so far. Feds Put Avenatti in Spotlight...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS