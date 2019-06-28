EU Strikes Deal With S. American Bloc After 20 Years Of Talks

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT) -- After two decades at the negotiating table, the European Union and the South American trading bloc known as Mercosur struck a sweeping new trade agreement Friday that each side quickly trumpeted as a windfall for their respective governments. A marathon negotiating session in Brussels pushed negotiators for the EU and Mercosur members Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay across the finish line after the parties resolved deep-seated divisions over market access for sensitive agricultural items and automobiles. The agreement was unveiled 20 years to the day after the effort began in 1999. "Today's agreement brings Europe and South America closer together in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS